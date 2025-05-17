Russia sentences Australian citizen to 13 years in prison for fighting for Ukraine – CNN

Australian citizen Oscar Jenkins has been sentenced to 13 years in a maximum-security penal colony for participating in combat on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a court in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Source: CNN, citing Russian state prosecutors

Details: Jenkins, 33, was found guilty of supposedly being a mercenary and fighting against Russia from March to December last year. He was detained in December 2024, and since then, Australia has repeatedly demanded his release.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the verdict a "sham trial" and said she was shocked by the decision of the Russian court. She stressed the need for Russia to respect international humanitarian law in relation to the prisoner.

Quote from Wong: "We continue to hold serious concerns for Mr Jenkins. We are working with Ukraine and other partners, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to advocate for his welfare and release."

Details: Russian prosecutors claim Jenkins was paid between US$7,400 and US$10,000 per month as a mercenary. The Kremlin maintains that mercenaries are not entitled to prisoner of war status.

Photos show Jenkins in a glass cage with his hands bound. Media reports say he had joined an international battalion within Ukrainian forces. Video footage of his detention was circulated in Russian Telegram channels in December.

In the footage, Jenkins is seen speaking a mix of English, Ukrainian and Russian, identifying himself as a "soldier" and stating that he works as a teacher in China and studies in Australia. One of the men in the video struck him on the head.

Following reports of the possible death of Jenkins earlier this year, the Australian government summoned the Russian ambassador. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised the "strongest action" for any harm caused to Jenkins.

Background:

On 15 January, CNN reported, citing a statement by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, that the Russians may have killed Australian citizen Oscar Jenkins, who fought on the side of Ukraine and was captured. The Australian government promised to "take the strongest action possible" if this information is confirmed.

On 29 January, Albanese said that the government had received a message from Russia that Australian citizen Oscar Jenkins, who fought for Ukraine and whose death after being captured by Russia was reported earlier, might be alive.

CNN reported that at least five American volunteers had been killed in action in Ukraine since August 2024. The bodies of two of them were brought back to Ukraine in January 2025. In total, more than 20 US volunteers are considered missing.

