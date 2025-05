Russian attacks kill one and injure 11 in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts

Russian forces killed a civilian and injured 11 others in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on 17 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration



Details: Russian forces killed a resident in Yablunivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Eight others were injured in the region that day: five in Andriivka, two in Pokrovsk and one in Myrnohrad.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three women were injured due to Russian attacks on Orikhiv.

Russian forces conducted 343 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, causing damage to apartments, cars and infrastructure.

