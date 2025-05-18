Russia plans overnight intercontinental missile launch to intimidate NATO and Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia plans to conduct a demonstrative training and combat launch of an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian intelligence noted that the purpose of the launch is to intimidate Ukraine and exert pressure on EU and NATO member states, a tactic seen as part of nuclear blackmail.

Quote: "A missile equipped with a training munition has been ordered to be launched from a mobile ground-based system by the 433rd Regiment of the 42nd Division of the 31st Army of the Strategic Missile Forces of the aggressor state."

Details: The launch site is near the village of Svobodny in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, with training ammunition planned for use.

The three-stage solid-fuel missile has a range exceeding 10,000 km.

Background:

On the evening of 9 May, the US Embassy in Ukraine warned American citizens to exercise caution due to the risk of a large-scale airstrike in the following days.

Subsequently, Russia announced that it will close its airspace over the Kapustin Yar missile testing range for two days on 12 and 13 May to allow for the potential launch of ballistic missiles.

