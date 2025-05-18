Denmark announces long-term military aid package for Ukraine worth US$628m

Denmark's Ministry of Defence has unveiled the details of its 26th military aid package for Ukraine, totalling approximately DKK 4.2 billion (about US$628.4 million).

Source: Danish Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The 26th package, which is planned for the period 2025 to 2028, is funded by Denmark's Ukraine Fund and the EU's European Peace Facility.

Advertisement:

Under the package, Ukraine will receive additional artillery systems and shells financed as part of the Czech-led ammunition procurement initiative.

The Danish Defence Ministry stated that additional funding allocated to the Czech-led initiative in 2025 could finance another batch of artillery shells, helping Ukraine ensure stable artillery ammunition supplies.

In addition, Ukraine will receive equipment for combat aircraft, expanded training support and other forms of assistance.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine's need for aid and support has not diminished," said Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. "I am pleased and proud that we can again provide funding for assistance that will make a difference on the battlefield both in the short and long term."

Denmark has allocated a total of 66.1 billion kroner for military aid to Kyiv under the Ukraine Fund for the years 2023-2028.

Background:

The previous, 25th military aid package – valued at US$970 million – was announced by Denmark in early April.

In early May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further investments in Ukraine's defence industry with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!