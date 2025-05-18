Ukrainian boy, 15, reunited with his dad after being brought back from Russian-occupied territory

All this time, the father had been looking for a way to get his son back. Photo: Office of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

A 15-year-old boy has been brought back to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territory and reunited with his father after three years apart.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

Details: The boy’s return was made possible thanks to the involvement of Qatar as a mediator.

The Bring Kids Back UA initiative reported that the boy’s mother had died in early 2022 and he had remained in the care of his aunt, grandfather and grandmother, while his father was in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Although he was well cared for by his relatives, the teenager longed to reunite with his father. However, the family was unable to arrange this on their own. Throughout this time, the father stayed in contact with his son, supported his late wife’s family and looked for ways to bring the boy home.

Achieving this without outside support was well-nigh impossible, so the father contacted the Office of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights. A safe evacuation route was arranged through joint efforts and mediation from Qatar.

"Today, the boy is finally back with his father after a long separation, uncertainty, and living under occupation," Bring Kids Back UA said. "We continue to fight to ensure that every Ukrainian child reunites with their family."

Background: Earlier, Ukraine brought back six children from Russian-occupied territories, including a brother and sister from a family that had previously tried to leave without success, and a girl who had been at risk of being taken away from her mother by the Russian authorities.

