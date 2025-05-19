Russia launches 175 attacks along front line; over 60 assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 175 combat clashes have been recorded at the front lines over the past 24 hours. The fiercest fighting continues on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 65 Russian assaults, as well as on the Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts, where the Russians carried out a total of 46 attacks.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops launched six assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Stroivka.

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian attacks took place during the day. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled assaults near the village of Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 22 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Lypove and Torske, and towards Karpivka, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, six Russian assaults were recorded near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat clashes took place near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Petrivka, Shcherbynivka, Ozarianivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 65 assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and Kotlyne, and in the directions of Zoria, Shevchenko Pershe, Muravka and Popovyi Yar.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians carried out 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole and Rivnopil.

On the Huliaipole front, no combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults near the village of Lukianivske and towards Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces attempted to advance once but were pushed back.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 18 combat clashes took place over the past day. The Russians conducted 19 airstrikes, dropping 35 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 236 artillery attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

