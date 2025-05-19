All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches 175 attacks along front line; over 60 assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 19 May 2025, 08:24
Russia launches 175 attacks along front line; over 60 assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 175 combat clashes have been recorded at the front lines over the past 24 hours. The fiercest fighting continues on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 65 Russian assaults, as well as on the Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts, where the Russians carried out a total of 46 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 19 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops launched six assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Stroivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian attacks took place during the day. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled assaults near the village of Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 22 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Lypove and Torske, and towards Karpivka, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, six Russian assaults were recorded near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat clashes took place near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Petrivka, Shcherbynivka, Ozarianivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 65 assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and Kotlyne, and in the directions of Zoria, Shevchenko Pershe, Muravka and Popovyi Yar.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians carried out 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole and Rivnopil.

On the Huliaipole front, no combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults near the village of Lukianivske and towards Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces attempted to advance once but were pushed back.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 18 combat clashes took place over the past day. The Russians conducted 19 airstrikes, dropping 35 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 236 artillery attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
Zelenskyy congratulates pro-Western Dan on election victory in Romania
Russia detains tanker sailing from Estonia for first time
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
updatedZelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
All News
Armed Forces
She dreamed of the sky since age 10: story of Ukraine's only female combat pilot
Over 1,000 Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces since start of 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
Russians launch 165 attacks on 11 fronts and in Kursk operational zone – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
12:07
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
12:06
Sony blocks Russians' PlayStation accounts
12:02
Ukraine's foreign minister highlights key difference between Ukraine and Russia shown during Istanbul talks
11:15
Russia reportedly fails to launch intercontinental ballistic missile to intimidate Ukraine and NATO as planned
09:59
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
09:45
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 41 out of 112 Russian drones, 35 go off radar
09:42
updatedSix Russian drones hit Sumy Oblast, injuring civilian and causing critical damage to business – video
09:36
Ukrainian Darknode unit's interceptor drones down first hundred Russian Shaheds
09:14
Retired Abrams tanks head to Ukraine from Australia despite US criticism
08:30
Putin confident he can fully seize four Ukrainian oblasts by end of 2025 – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: