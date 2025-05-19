Ukrainian Darknode unit's interceptor drones down first hundred Russian Shaheds

Ukrainian forces have begun systematically downing Russian Shahed UAVs using interceptor drones.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company, with reference to the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Fighters from the Darknode unit from the 412th Nemesis Regiment have successfully destroyed 100 Russian attack UAVs, including 76 Shaheds and 24 Gerans, which are simplified modifications of the Shahed-136 produced in Russia.

The Unmanned Systems Forces emphasised that this is the first instance in modern warfare where long-range attack drones are being systematically intercepted by other drones. This approach is economically efficient, as the cost of an air defence missile can reach US$1 million, while an interceptor drone costs around US$5,000.

The Unmanned Systems Forces are actively scaling up this area in order to compensate for the shortage of traditional air defence means and strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks.

The number of successful interceptions has increased by 40 units over the past two weeks, demonstrating the high effectiveness of new technologies in combating Russian drones.

Ukraine is actively developing interceptor drones capable of effectively fighting against Russian attack UAVs. One of these drones was officially presented to a Belgian delegation in April 2025.

Ukrainian interceptor drone shown to the Belgian delegation

It was reported that this drone had destroyed more than 20 Shahed-136 UAVs over the past two months. It can also be used against Russian reconnaissance drones. Although exact specifications remain classified, it is known that the drone’s maximum speed reaches 200 km/h and its flight altitude is up to five km.

In addition, as reported by Defense Express, Ukrainian developers are working on specialised anti-Shahed models such as Sting, which has a speed of up to 280 km/h and automatic target acquisition. According to Defense Express, a German-made anti-aircraft drone called Tytan was tested in Ukraine at the end of 2024. It can reach speeds of 300 km/h and has a range of 20 km. This drone can be controlled using Valve’s Steam Deck gaming console.

