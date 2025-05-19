Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea

Ukrainian drones targeting Russian facilities. Screenshot from the video by the Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has destroyed Russian radar equipment and storage points on gas extraction platforms in the Black Sea using uncrewed surface vessels and aerial drones.

Source: SSU

Quote: "Officers from the 13th Main Directorate of the SSU's Military Counterintelligence Department have recently carried out a combined special operation using naval and aerial drones. The target was Russian radar equipment installed on Ukrainian gas extraction platforms."

Details: The SSU noted that one of the platforms was first hit by an aerial drone and then by a naval drone. A Neva radar station used by the Russians to monitor aerial and surface conditions was damaged as a result of the attack. Storage points and a residential block on the platform were also destroyed.

Quote: "As part of the same special operation, SSU specialised officers used two types of drones, demonstrating the effectiveness of joint deployment. Once again, we reminded the enemy that there is no place for Russian junk in the Black Sea."

Details: They also reiterated that SSU uncrewed surface vessels had previously struck the Crimean Bridge and 11 Russian warships. As a result, this helped reduce Russia’s dominance in the Black Sea and restore the grain corridor.

