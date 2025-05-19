Sony blocks Russians' PlayStation accounts
Many Russian users have begun reporting mass account suspensions on PlayStation. This reportedly also affects accounts registered in other regions, such as Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and elsewhere.
Source: Russian media outlets
Details: Sony is using these blocks to combat circumvention of regional restrictions, in particular to obtain a PS Plus subscription, which is officially unavailable in Russia.
Russians are trying to bypass the blocks and are contacting PlayStation support, but these attempts are to no avail. Users with purchased accounts encounter the most problems – Sony checks IP addresses for verification.
There are already many similar reports. In some cases, accounts with thousands of roubles worth of games purchased have been blocked.
Background: Sony officially withdrew from the Russian market after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, the company completely stopped selling consoles and halted access to PlayStation services.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!