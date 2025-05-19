Russia attacks Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 5 – photos

Russian troops attacked Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 19 May, killing an 86-year-old woman and injuring five other people in Siversk, Lyman, Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Siversk reportedly came under artillery attack. One of the shells hit a residential building where an 86-year-old woman lived. She received a fatal injury.

Advertisement:

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Lyman also came under fire. A shell hit a civilian car with a 56-year-old driver and a 52-year-old passenger. Both sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The type of weapon used by the Russians is currently being established.

A 66-year-old man was injured in Kostiantynivka as a result of an artillery strike. He was diagnosed with a concussion and mine-blast injury – he was in his own house at the time of the shelling.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Later, the Russians dropped a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb with an UMPC module on a residential area in Kramatorsk. Two residents were injured in the explosion: a 62-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman. They sustained injuries and bruises. The victims have received medical assistance.

The Russians also damaged residential buildings and civilian vehicles.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors of the Bakhmut, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk district prosecutor's offices opened criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Articles 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!