Russians attack farm in Kherson Oblast, injuring one person

Russian forces attacked a farm in Kostyrka, Kherson Oblast, with a drone on the morning of 19 May.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 27-year-old worker is reported to have been injured as a result. He suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration said the victim is under medical supervision. His condition has been assessed as moderate.

Background: In early May, the Russians attacked the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district with drones, causing a fire to break out on the territory of two civilian businesses.

