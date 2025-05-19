All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack farm in Kherson Oblast, injuring one person

Alyona KyrychenkoMonday, 19 May 2025, 17:53
Russians attack farm in Kherson Oblast, injuring one person
Smoke after the strike. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked a farm in Kostyrka, Kherson Oblast, with a drone on the morning of 19 May.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 27-year-old worker is reported to have been injured as a result. He suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Advertisement:

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration said the victim is under medical supervision. His condition has been assessed as moderate.

Background: In early May, the Russians attacked the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district with drones, causing a fire to break out on the territory of two civilian businesses.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump called Zelenskyy before talking to Putin
Ex-ICC president urges Ukraine to file ICC case against North Korea
Small modular reactors may be deployed in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
Zelenskyy congratulates pro-Western Dan on election victory in Romania
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russia kills 76-year-old man in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosive from drone
Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion
Russia kills two civilians and injures 13 more in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:08
Russian forces attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women – photos
17:53
Russians attack farm in Kherson Oblast, injuring one person
17:51
Trump called Zelenskyy before talking to Putin
17:49
Trump is now speaking with Putin – Reuters
17:29
US vice president again hints at US potentially leaving war negotiations table
17:20
Robot with Ukrainian flamethrower: Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies ground drone with RPV-16
17:00
EU will propose that G7 further reduce price cap on Russian oil – Reuters
16:30
Russia attacks Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 5 – photos
16:07
Zelenskyy invites new Romanian president to visit Ukraine
15:56
Ex-ICC president urges Ukraine to file ICC case against North Korea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: