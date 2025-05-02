US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund could start operating within months – Ukraine's economy minister

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signing mineral resources deal in Washington on 1 May. Photo: Svyrydenko on Facebook

The US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which is being created within the framework of the mineral resources deal, may begin operating just a few months after its ratification in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Source: Suspilne with reference to Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, during a meeting with journalists in Washington

Details: Svyrydenko believes the final launch of the fund will be possible after the ratification of the relevant intergovernmental agreement in the Verkhovna Rada.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our task is to do this as quickly as possible, but it is very difficult to predict at the moment. I think it will take months, definitely not years. We are talking about months. And, of course, we want to resolve all the other technical issues related to the funds."

Details: According to Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the vote on ratification may take place during the plenary week of 13-15 May. After that, two additional agreements will be concluded – one concerning the creation of the fund as a legal entity and the other regarding the technical aspects of its operations.

Background:

Advertisement:

On the night of 30 April-1 May, marking the end of Donald Trump's hundredth day in office, Ukraine and the United States signed the mineral resources deal.

On 1 May, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States regarding the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

On 30 April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the mineral resources deal would be subject to mandatory ratification in the Ukrainian parliament, whereas in the United States, a Congressional vote at this stage is not required.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!