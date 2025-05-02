All Sections
Ukraine-Russia positions remain distant, but gap narrowing, says US secretary of state

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 2 May 2025, 11:09
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the Trump administration's efforts have fostered some rapprochement between Russia and Ukraine, although the two sides remain far apart. He emphasised that there is no military solution to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Rubio in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Putin can't take all of Ukraine, Ukraine can't push the Russians all the way back to where they were in 2014. I think we know where Ukraine is. We know where Russia is right now. They're still far apart. They're closer, but they're still far apart."

Details: Rubio emphasised that a real breakthrough in the peace process is urgently needed, as President Donald Trump will soon have to decide how much time he is willing to dedicate to it.

The secretary of state added that there are more critical issues in the world to address.

"Not that the war in Ukraine is not important, but I'd say what's happening with China is more important in the long term for the future of the world," he said. "Obviously, Iran's nuclear ambition. All these other things that we have going on. So at some point in time, it either has to be something that can happen, or we'll need to move on. That will be a decision the president will have to make." 

Background:

  • The US State Department announced that Washington will change its approach to ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, planning to take a less active role, though it is not distancing itself from the issue.
  • US Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine is unlikely to end anytime soon.

