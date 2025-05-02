US Vice President JD Vance says Russo-Ukrainian war unlikely to end soon

US Vice President JD Vance is convinced that Russia's war against Ukraine will not end anytime soon.

Source: European Pravda; JD Vance's interview with Fox News

"Itʼs not going to end anytime soon," JD Vance said.

Advertisement:

Details: The US vice president noted that the US administration is now facing the question of how to help Russia and Ukraine "find some middle ground here" and end the war. At the same time, he added that "itʼs going to be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal conflict".

"Of course, they [Ukrainians] are angry that they were invaded. But are we going to continue to lose thousands of soldiers over a few miles of territory this or that way?" Vance said.

However, the US vice president expressed optimism about the prospects for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"It's hard to say confident. Because the Russians and Ukrainians are the ones to take the final step. We got them talking… I think we’re in a place where they have got to say ‘weʼre done with the fighting. Weʼre done with losing thousands and thousands of young people’," Vance said.

Background:

The Trump administration has been trying to force the peace process between Ukraine and Russia in recent weeks. Media reports suggest that it has prepared a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement.

The United States is ready to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

Later, Reuters got acquainted with the text of proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which were handed over to the American side by Ukrainian and European officials at the talks in London.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!