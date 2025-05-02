Unknown drones attack Zvezda space reconnaissance system in Russia

Drones have targeted a military space intelligence unit in Russia's southern Stavropol Krai, specifically the Zvezda facility, which serves as one of the key stations in Russia's space electronic intelligence system.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Unidentified drones have successfully reached a military unit of Russian space intelligence, known as the Zvezda facility, in the Stavropol Krai."

Details: Kovalenko stated that the Zvezda system dates back to the Soviet era of the early 1970s. It was developed for global interception of satellite transmissions, intercontinental communications, and the exchange of signals between foreign military installations.

He added that the Zvezda facility operates as a space information analysis centre under the Main Intelligence Directorate of Russia's General Staff. Its focus includes electronic surveillance of orbital signals and foreign satellite communications systems, including those in the commercial sector.

Kovalenko emphasised that Zvezda is not merely a technical installation, but a strategic component of Russia's intelligence infrastructure. It monitors military zones and supports information and psychological operations, in addition to playing a role in cyber espionage.

Background: Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that on the night of 1-2 May, its air defence units had destroyed 121 "Ukrainian drones" over occupied Crimea and several Russian regions. However, Telegram channels reported explosions in various settlements across Crimea.

