Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that air defence systems destroyed 121 Ukrainian drones over temporarily occupied Crimea and several Russian oblasts on the night of 1-2 May. Telegram channels have reported explosions in several settlements in Crimea.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 89 drones had been downed over Crimea and another 23 over the Black Sea. A further four UAVs were allegedly destroyed over Krasnodar Krai, two over Oryol Oblast, one over Bryansk Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast and one over the Sea of Azov.

The Krymskyi Veter Telegram channel reported that explosions had been heard in Sevastopol, Dzhankoi, Saky, Novofedorivka and Kacha, where military air bases are located.

В окупованому Криму вночі лунали вибухи. Російське Міноборони і місцева влада повідомили про масовану атаку дронів. Зокрема, вибухи чули біля військових аеродромів. Відео з Telegram-каналу "Кримський вітер" pic.twitter.com/LT8JllYCYN — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) May 2, 2025

The channel also published several videos with the sounds of explosions and a photo of a fire in the village of Uhlove near the Kacha air base.

Krymskyi Veter noted that "something started to burn after the response of the Russian air defence".

Razvozhayev also confirmed the information about the explosions.

"The loud sounds heard in the city are our military repelling a drone attack. Early reports indicate that seven UAVs have been destroyed over the sea at a great distance from the shore," he said after 02:00.

Later, at around 03:00, Razvozhayev wrote that the Russian "fleet, in cooperation with air defence forces, is repelling a large-scale combined attack on Sevastopol over the sea near Cape Khersones, Sevastopol Bay, Kacha and Balaklava".

"No facilities in the city or in the waters of Sevastopol have been damaged as of now," he claimed.

Russia's operational information centre for road transport reported at around 04:00 that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been temporarily suspended. Traffic resumed only after two and a half hours.

