Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan

Reuters has obtained the text of Ukrainian and European proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine which were handed to the American side at talks in London on 23 April.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian and European proposals were a response to the US plan presented in Paris by Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The document has the same structure as the American proposal. Still, it contains more extensive conditions regarding the ceasefire and monitoring of its implementation, particularly with the participation of the United States.

In addition, unlike the American proposal, the Ukrainian and European document does not mention the recognition of de jure or de facto Russian sovereignty over the occupied territories of Ukraine.

To quote the full text of the Ukrainian and European proposals:

Russia-Ukraine Deal Framework

Ceasefire:

- Commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea.

- Both sides immediately enter into negotiations on technical implementation with the participation of the US and European countries. This is in parallel to preparation of the agenda and modalities for a full peace deal.

- Ceasefire monitoring, led by the US and supported by third countries.

- Russia must unconditionally return all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange of all prisoners of war (the principle of "all for all"). Russia must release all civilian prisoners.

Security guarantees for Ukraine:

- Ukraine receives robust security guarantees including from the US (Article 5-like agreement), while there is no consensus among Allies on NATO membership.

- No restrictions on the Ukrainian defence forces.

- The guarantor states will be an ad hoc group of European countries and willing non-European countries. No restrictions on the presence, weapons and operations of friendly foreign forces on the territory of Ukraine.

- Ukraine pursues accession to the EU.

Territory:

- Territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a full and unconditional ceasefire.

- Territorial negotiations start from the basis of the line of control.

- Ukraine regains control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with US involvement, and also the Kakhovka Dam

- Ukraine enjoys unhindered passages on the Dnieper River and control of the Kinburn Spit.

Economics:

- US and Ukraine implement economic cooperation/minerals agreement.

- Ukraine will be fully reconstructed and compensated financially, including through Russian sovereign assets that will remain frozen until Russia compensates damage to Ukraine.

- US sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 may be subject to gradual easing after a sustainable peace is achieved and subject to resumption in the event of a breach of the peace agreement (snapback).

Background:

Reuters also published the full text of the American proposal.

Earlier, the media reported that the Trump administration had handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris which was presented as a final proposal for a peaceful settlement. The document states, among other things, that the United States is ready to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 24 April that the US had proposed its strategy on Ukraine's territories during talks in London, but, according to him, another paper appeared after the US proposal.

