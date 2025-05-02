American officials present Trump with options to increase economic pressure on Russia – Bloomberg

US officials have prepared a number of options for US President Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia.

Source: informed sources told Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agency's sources say that the American president is ready to increase economic pressure on Russia, as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is delaying attempts to end the war that Russia started.

The sources report that US officials have prepared a number of options for Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia.

Meanwhile, they warned that Trump has not yet made a decision as diplomatic efforts continue. They declined to elaborate on the options under consideration and said that any decision rests with the president.

Background:

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican, Trump criticised Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian cities, expressed doubt that Kremlin leader Putin wants to end the war, and threatened him with sanctions.

On 1 May, US Vice President JD Vance said that there was a "very big gap" between Ukraine and Russia on how they saw the war ending, and that the US administration would work to "try to bring these parties together".

The US State Department also said that the US will "change its approach" to trying to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine and plans to take a less active role, although it is not distancing itself from the issue.

