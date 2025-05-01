Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days

US Vice President JD Vance has said in an interview with Fox News that there is a "very big gulf" between Ukraine and Russia regarding their visions of how to end the war, and that Donald Trump’s administration will work to "try to sort of bring these two sides closer together".

Source: European Pravda, citing Fox News

Details: Asked to comment on the current state of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Vance said that "the first and necessary step of getting the Russia-Ukraine conflict solved is to get each of them to make a peace proposal".

Quote: "And that's actually happened. The Ukrainians have said, ‘This is what we want’. The Russians have said, ‘This is what we want’, and now the work of diplomacy is to try to sort of bring these two sides closer together. Because there's a very big gulf between what the Russians want and what the Ukrainians want."

More details: Vance added that the "peace proposals" have been issued and that his administration is "going to work very hard over the next 100 days to try to bring these guys together".

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the Trump administration handed over a one-page document to Ukraine in Paris, presented as a "final proposal" for a peace settlement. Among other things, the US is prepared to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

On 24 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US had presented its strategy for the Ukrainian territories during talks in London, but that after the US proposal, "another paper appeared" following a conversation between the Ukrainian delegation, the European team and the United States.

Later, Reuters published the text of the proposals to end Russia’s war in Ukraine which Ukrainian and European officials had handed to the American side during the talks in London.

