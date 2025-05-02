New Austrian ambassador arrives in Kyiv

Robert Müller, the new Austrian ambassador to Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv on Friday 2 May.

Source: Müller in a statement on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 28 April, Arad Benkö, the former head of the Austrian diplomatic mission in Kyiv, announced that Robert Müller would take over his post.

On Friday 2 May, Müller posted his observations and photos from Kyiv.

"First impressions from my new posting in Kyiv: the beauty and the resilience of the people of Ukraine deserve our full and continued support," he wrote.

Background:

On 14 March, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Ukraine for the first time as head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At that time, she announced that Austria would provide €5 million for demining and €2 million for grain deliveries to Ukraine.

