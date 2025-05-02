New Austrian ambassador arrives in Kyiv
Friday, 2 May 2025, 17:39
Robert Müller, the new Austrian ambassador to Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv on Friday 2 May.
Source: Müller in a statement on X, as reported by European Pravda
Details: On 28 April, Arad Benkö, the former head of the Austrian diplomatic mission in Kyiv, announced that Robert Müller would take over his post.
On Friday 2 May, Müller posted his observations and photos from Kyiv.
"First impressions from my new posting in Kyiv: the beauty and the resilience of the people of Ukraine deserve our full and continued support," he wrote.
Background:
- On 14 March, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Ukraine for the first time as head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- At that time, she announced that Austria would provide €5 million for demining and €2 million for grain deliveries to Ukraine.
