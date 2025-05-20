All Sections
Zelenskyy's envoy reveals when new package of sanctions against Russia may be adopted

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 20 May 2025, 10:50
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union may adopt a 17th package of sanctions against Russia as early as 20 May.

Source: Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President Zelenskyy’s Envoy for Sanctions Policy

Details: Here is what the new package of sanctions entails:

  • Sanctions will be imposed on 17 individuals and 58 entities linked to the Russian defence industry and other sectors.
  • 189 vessels of the so-called shadow fleet will be restricted, including carriers of stolen Ukrainian grain.
  • Tighter export restrictions will apply to dual-use goods and technology.

Vlasiuk said that preparations for the 18th package of sanctions have already begun. The EU is also discussing the possibility of lowering the price cap on Russian oil to US$50 per barrel.

Background:

  • The EU will propose to G7 finance ministers to lower the current price cap (60 dollars per barrel) on Russian oil transported by sea.
  • On 14 May 2025, EU ambassadors agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

