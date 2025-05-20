All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 20 May 2025, 12:17
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed concluding a free trade agreement with the United States in a letter to US President Donald Trump, outlining new opportunities for cooperation in the defence industry and trade.

Source: Taras Kachka, Deputy Economy Minister and Ukraine's Trade Representative, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Kachka emphasised that Kyiv is interested in such an agreement, even though the US is not Ukraine's largest trading partner.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But we are interested in free trade agreements with all G7 countries. We already have deals with the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union. We still need the US and Japan." 

Details: The minister explained that more and more manufacturers are shaping their sales strategies around the wealthiest and most developed markets, where quality standards are higher, resulting in greater added value and profitability.

Quote: "From this perspective, it's important for us to focus on the opportunity to export to the US and, accordingly, to have a free trade agreement in place."

Details: In his view, the creation of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund lays the groundwork for potentially signing such an agreement. "That’s why I think this could be of interest to the US – but we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. We’re still only at the initial stages in this direction," the trade envoy concluded.

Background: The Ukrainian Parliament ratified the agreement establishing a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
Trump states he is ready to "back away" from Ukraine-Russia talks if "progress isn't made"
Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
European leaders reveal what Trump told them about his call with Putin
All News
USA
US will not tighten sanctions on Russia – Trump
Zelenskyy announces where the next meeting of the delegations of Ukraine, the US and Russia may take place
US vice president again hints at US potentially leaving war negotiations table
RECENT NEWS
14:05
EXPLAINERWhy the first round of Poland's presidential election was a wake-up call for Ukraine's friends
14:01
Zelenskyy briefs Finnish president on his call with Trump
13:27
Russia faces problems with IT systems after foreign companies leave
13:12
​​Russia attacks aid distribution site in Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring 2 people
12:58
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
12:40
Ukraine and EU still figuring out how to preserve balanced trade, Ukraine's trade rep says
12:27
German defence minister after Trump-Putin call: Russia not ready for concessions
12:17
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
12:07
Ukraine completes screening of three clusters for EU accession negotiations
12:05
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: