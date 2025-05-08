All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament votes for ratification of minerals deal with US

Thursday, 8 May 2025, 14:22
White House. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has voted to ratify the agreement on establishing a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States.

Source: meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on 8 May

Details: A total of 338 MPs voted to ratify the agreement on the establishment of a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed that this is a historic event for Kyiv and Washington.

"We are looking forward to completing all the technical work shortly and starting a new stage of cooperation with our American partners," he said.

Background:

  • On 1 May, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the minerals deal.
  • On 2 May, the Ukrainian government submitted the Kyiv-Washington agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund to parliament for ratification.
  • On 6 May, the Foreign Policy Committee supported the ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal as a basis and as a whole.
  • On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada was to vote on the ratification of the mineral deal with the US.
  • Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, said that the US should make the first contribution to the joint investment fund with Ukraine.

