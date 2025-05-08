Ukrainian Parliament votes for ratification of minerals deal with US

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has voted to ratify the agreement on establishing a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States.

Source: meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on 8 May

Details: A total of 338 MPs voted to ratify the agreement on the establishment of a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed that this is a historic event for Kyiv and Washington.

"We are looking forward to completing all the technical work shortly and starting a new stage of cooperation with our American partners," he said.

Background:

On 1 May, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the minerals deal.

On 2 May, the Ukrainian government submitted the Kyiv-Washington agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund to parliament for ratification.

On 6 May, the Foreign Policy Committee supported the ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal as a basis and as a whole.

On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada was to vote on the ratification of the mineral deal with the US.

Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, said that the US should make the first contribution to the joint investment fund with Ukraine.

