All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Bees under threat: war in Ukraine tops global list of dangers to pollinators

Andrieieva ViktoriiaTuesday, 20 May 2025, 14:27
Bees under threat: war in Ukraine tops global list of dangers to pollinators
A bee on a plant. Photo: Yarkovoy/Depositphotos

The war in Ukraine, light pollution and microplastics are among the key threats putting the future of bees at risk worldwide. Scientists warn that this is not only an ecological issue but also a matter of global food security.

Source: The Guardian

Details: In a new report from the University of Reading titled Emerging Threats and Opportunities for Conservation of Global Pollinators, researchers identified 12 of the most dangerous emerging threats to bees and other pollinators expected to intensify over the next decade.

Advertisement:

The top threat highlighted by scientists is the war in Ukraine. Armed conflicts affect agriculture by reducing crop diversity, which deprives pollinators of access to flowers throughout the growing season.

"This is not just a conservation issue," said Professor Simon Potts, the report's author. "Pollinators are central to our food systems, climate resilience, and economic security." 

The second most pressing concern is microplastic pollution. Synthetic polymer particles – such as PET plastic – were found in 315 bee colonies across Europe. These particles infiltrate honey and beehives, although their full impact on bee health remains unclear.

Pollinators are also harmed by light pollution. For instance, in areas with street lighting, nocturnal pollinators are 62% less likely to visit flowers.

Antibiotics used in agriculture can end up in hives and affect bee behaviour, reducing their activity and altering their foraging routes.

Researchers also warned of the dangers of "pesticide cocktails" – combinations of chemicals that may be more harmful together than individually.

Other threats listed include poorly planned tree planting for net-zero goals, air pollution, enclosed farming, heavy metal extraction, wildfires and more.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

war
Advertisement:
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
Trump administration plans to spend US$250 million on refugee repatriation, including Ukrainians – WP
Polish presidential candidate ready to oppose Ukraine's NATO accession to secure more votes
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
war
Russian forces attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women – photos
Ex-ICC president urges Ukraine to file ICC case against North Korea
EU and UK call on Russia to show its readiness for peace in Ukraine at joint summit
RECENT NEWS
20:05
Czechia and Ukraine to train F-16 pilots in joint programme
19:43
Girl, 18, forced to sing Russian anthem under scorching sun: how Ukrainian teenagers become Russia's hostages
19:43
EXPLAINERWhat Ukraine can expect from Romania's new president and why he is different
19:15
Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:12
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
18:54
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz coordinate next steps following call with Trump
18:29
Nearly 60% of Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's stance on Russia, poll suggests
18:23
Russia launches missile strike on Sumy Oblast
18:12
Polish prosecutors charge man who planned to help in Zelenskyy assassination attempt
17:54
62% of Americans believe US should continue military support for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: