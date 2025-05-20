Bees under threat: war in Ukraine tops global list of dangers to pollinators

The war in Ukraine, light pollution and microplastics are among the key threats putting the future of bees at risk worldwide. Scientists warn that this is not only an ecological issue but also a matter of global food security.

Details: In a new report from the University of Reading titled Emerging Threats and Opportunities for Conservation of Global Pollinators, researchers identified 12 of the most dangerous emerging threats to bees and other pollinators expected to intensify over the next decade.

The top threat highlighted by scientists is the war in Ukraine. Armed conflicts affect agriculture by reducing crop diversity, which deprives pollinators of access to flowers throughout the growing season.

"This is not just a conservation issue," said Professor Simon Potts, the report's author. "Pollinators are central to our food systems, climate resilience, and economic security."

The second most pressing concern is microplastic pollution. Synthetic polymer particles – such as PET plastic – were found in 315 bee colonies across Europe. These particles infiltrate honey and beehives, although their full impact on bee health remains unclear.

Pollinators are also harmed by light pollution. For instance, in areas with street lighting, nocturnal pollinators are 62% less likely to visit flowers.

Antibiotics used in agriculture can end up in hives and affect bee behaviour, reducing their activity and altering their foraging routes.

Researchers also warned of the dangers of "pesticide cocktails" – combinations of chemicals that may be more harmful together than individually.

Other threats listed include poorly planned tree planting for net-zero goals, air pollution, enclosed farming, heavy metal extraction, wildfires and more.

