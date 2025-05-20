All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies Khyzhak REBOFF fibre-optic drone series

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 20 May 2025, 15:01
Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies Khyzhak REBOFF fibre-optic drone series
Khyzhak REBOFF 10 Lite 10KM. Photo: 3DTech

The Ukrainian company 3DTech has become the first domestic developer to successfully complete codification with the Ministry of Defence for its Khyzhak (Predator) REBOFF series of fibre-optic unmanned aerial systems.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company; Ministry of Defence of Ukraine in a statement

Details: The drones are equipped with fibre-optic spools ranging from 10 to 20 km. Development began in 2023 and the first test batches were delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2024. The manufacturer currently offers five models of fibre-optic drones.

Advertisement:

One of the models, Khyzhak REBOFF 10 Lite 10KM, is designed for repelling assaults and urban battles. It has an effective range of 8-9 km and can carry a payload of 1.8 kg.

Khyzhak REBOFF 10 Lite 15KM is a low-cost drone with a 15 km spool, suited for frontline engagements both against enemy equipment and for indoor manoeuvres. Its warhead weighs 1.5 kg.

Khyzhak 13 REBOFF 20KM features a 20 km spool and is intended for destroying enemy guns, mortars and electronic warfare systems.

As for the Khyzhak REBOFF 15KM, the operator can position the drone near enemy logistics routes and keep it in ambush for hours until a high-value target appears. This model is powered by a single 8S3P 13,500 mAh battery pack, while the 20–25 km versions use two.

Khyzhak REBOFF 10KM is capable of carrying a 2.2 kg payload up to 10 km, making it useful for counterattacks, frontline operations and urban battles.

"All five UAV models are designed to fly at altitudes of up to 500 m at speeds of up to 70 km/h," the ministry's statement said. "However, some models successfully unspooled the fibre-optic line during tests at speeds of up to 143 km/h." 

The drones are equipped with quick-attachment systems, enabling assembly and disassembly without the use of cable ties. Each UAV is also fitted with landing legs for safe take-off, landing and ambush waiting.

If necessary, REBOFF spools can be connected to 10- and 13-inch drones from other manufacturers to convert them to fibre-optic control. The developer is preparing to codify new drones with 25 km and 30 km spools.

Background: It was recently reported that Ukraine has launched serial production of 30 km fibre-optic spools for FPV drones by 3DTech.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesweaponsUkraine
Advertisement:
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
Trump administration plans to spend US$250 million on refugee repatriation, including Ukrainians – WP
Polish presidential candidate ready to oppose Ukraine's NATO accession to secure more votes
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
drones
​​Russia attacks aid distribution site in Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring 2 people
New 90-kg warheads installed on Russian Shahed drones – Defense Express
Russian attack on bus in Kherson leaves 5 people injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:05
Czechia and Ukraine to train F-16 pilots in joint programme
19:43
Girl, 18, forced to sing Russian anthem under scorching sun: how Ukrainian teenagers become Russia's hostages
19:43
EXPLAINERWhat Ukraine can expect from Romania's new president and why he is different
19:15
Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:12
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
18:54
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz coordinate next steps following call with Trump
18:29
Nearly 60% of Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's stance on Russia, poll suggests
18:23
Russia launches missile strike on Sumy Oblast
18:12
Polish prosecutors charge man who planned to help in Zelenskyy assassination attempt
17:54
62% of Americans believe US should continue military support for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: