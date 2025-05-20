Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies Khyzhak REBOFF fibre-optic drone series

The Ukrainian company 3DTech has become the first domestic developer to successfully complete codification with the Ministry of Defence for its Khyzhak (Predator) REBOFF series of fibre-optic unmanned aerial systems.

Details: The drones are equipped with fibre-optic spools ranging from 10 to 20 km. Development began in 2023 and the first test batches were delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2024. The manufacturer currently offers five models of fibre-optic drones.

One of the models, Khyzhak REBOFF 10 Lite 10KM, is designed for repelling assaults and urban battles. It has an effective range of 8-9 km and can carry a payload of 1.8 kg.

Khyzhak REBOFF 10 Lite 15KM is a low-cost drone with a 15 km spool, suited for frontline engagements both against enemy equipment and for indoor manoeuvres. Its warhead weighs 1.5 kg.

Khyzhak 13 REBOFF 20KM features a 20 km spool and is intended for destroying enemy guns, mortars and electronic warfare systems.

As for the Khyzhak REBOFF 15KM, the operator can position the drone near enemy logistics routes and keep it in ambush for hours until a high-value target appears. This model is powered by a single 8S3P 13,500 mAh battery pack, while the 20–25 km versions use two.

Khyzhak REBOFF 10KM is capable of carrying a 2.2 kg payload up to 10 km, making it useful for counterattacks, frontline operations and urban battles.

"All five UAV models are designed to fly at altitudes of up to 500 m at speeds of up to 70 km/h," the ministry's statement said. "However, some models successfully unspooled the fibre-optic line during tests at speeds of up to 143 km/h."

The drones are equipped with quick-attachment systems, enabling assembly and disassembly without the use of cable ties. Each UAV is also fitted with landing legs for safe take-off, landing and ambush waiting.

If necessary, REBOFF spools can be connected to 10- and 13-inch drones from other manufacturers to convert them to fibre-optic control. The developer is preparing to codify new drones with 25 km and 30 km spools.

Background: It was recently reported that Ukraine has launched serial production of 30 km fibre-optic spools for FPV drones by 3DTech.

