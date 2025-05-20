Ukraine and Czechia to cooperate in agricultural sector

Ukrainian and Czech delegations. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food

A Memorandum of Understanding between Kyiv and Prague has been signed by Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval, and Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Výborný.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food

Details: Key areas of cooperation include:

Advertisement:

support for Ukraine’s integration into the EU in the agricultural sector;

alignment of Ukrainian agricultural laws with EU standards;

development of livestock farming, crop production and aquaculture;

veterinary and phytosanitary control;

food safety;

exchanges in science, education and innovation;

strengthening bilateral trade in agricultural products.

The two countries also committed to exchanging expertise, conducting joint research projects, participating in exhibitions and fairs, and forming a working group to coordinate the implementation of joint efforts.

Background: This follows similar agreements with Saudi Arabia, which plans to collaborate with Ukraine on crop cultivation, veterinary medicine, feed production and beef cattle breeding with a focus on organic products.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!