Ukraine and Czechia to cooperate in agricultural sector
A Memorandum of Understanding between Kyiv and Prague has been signed by Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval, and Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Výborný.
Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food
Details: Key areas of cooperation include:
- support for Ukraine’s integration into the EU in the agricultural sector;
- alignment of Ukrainian agricultural laws with EU standards;
- development of livestock farming, crop production and aquaculture;
- veterinary and phytosanitary control;
- food safety;
- exchanges in science, education and innovation;
- strengthening bilateral trade in agricultural products.
The two countries also committed to exchanging expertise, conducting joint research projects, participating in exhibitions and fairs, and forming a working group to coordinate the implementation of joint efforts.
Background: This follows similar agreements with Saudi Arabia, which plans to collaborate with Ukraine on crop cultivation, veterinary medicine, feed production and beef cattle breeding with a focus on organic products.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!