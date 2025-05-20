Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz coordinate next steps following call with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been coordinating next steps with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following a recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 20 May, the two leaders discussed Zelenskyy's 19 May phone call with Trump and the conversations with European leaders that have taken place today.

"We are coordinating all our contacts and steps as closely as possible," Zelenskyy stated. "It is crucial to maintain unity among all partners and to seek solutions that can truly bring this war to an end with a just peace."

Zelenskyy and Merz also discussed Ukraine’s post-war recovery.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We must already be thinking about this and have a clear plan that can help bring genuine peace closer now and provide support later. We will work together to make it all happen."

Background:

On 20 May, Zelenskyy also spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about his conversation with Trump.

On 19 May, following his call with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, Trump announced in a social media post that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire.

Trump’s post made no mention of his administration's demand for an unconditional ceasefire, which Putin has openly rejected, or of potential sanctions pressure if Moscow refuses to make concessions.

Trump then held a one-hour conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders. Media reports suggest that the European leaders did not perceive Trump as being willing to pressure the Kremlin.

