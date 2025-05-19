All Sections
EU leaders see no willingness from Trump to pressure Putin – Financial Times

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 May 2025, 22:42
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

European leaders who spoke with Donald Trump after his call with Vladimir Putin on 19 May are dismayed that the US President appears unwilling to put pressure on the Kremlin leader.

Source: a source familiar with the conversation speaking to the Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: After the call with Putin, Trump shared details of the conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Finland and the European Commission president.

According to the FT source, the leaders who took part in the call were "stunned" by Trump's description of the outcome of his conversation with Putin.

It was clear that Trump was "not ready to put greater pressure" on Putin to make him take the talks seriously.

As the FT wrote, European capitals are also concerned that Trump could strike a deal with Putin that would satisfy the latter's maximalist demands and run counter to Ukraine's interests.

Background: 

  • On 19 May, US President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire following his call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
  • Trump's post made no mention of the administration's demand for an unconditional ceasefire, which Putin has openly rejected, or of potential sanctions pressure if Moscow refuses to make concessions.
  • Afterwards, Trump held a one-hour conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

