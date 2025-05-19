European leaders reveal what Trump told them about his call with Putin

The leaders of Italy, Germany, France and Finland and the European Commission president have spoken about US President Donald Trump's conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on the evening of 19 May.

Details: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked Trump on X (Twitter) for his "tireless efforts to bring a ceasefire to Ukraine".

"It's important that the US stays engaged. We will continue to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine," she added.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that the leaders had discussed negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the ceasefire and steps towards a "just and lasting peace".

"It is important to continue close coordination between the United States and Europe. Finland continues to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Stubb tweeted.

The office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for its part, stated that Trump and the European partners "agreed on the next steps" during the conversation.

"They agreed to closely coordinate the negotiation process and to endeavour to hold another technical meeting. […] The European participants announced that they would increase pressure on the Russian side through sanctions," the statement said.

On 19 May, US President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire following his call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Trump's post made no mention of the administration's demand for an unconditional ceasefire, which Putin has openly rejected, or of potential sanctions pressure if Moscow refuses to make concessions.

Earlier, the media learned that before the call with the Kremlin leader, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for "several minutes".

