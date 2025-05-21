All Sections
Zelenskyy: Norway ready to allocate more funds for drone production in Ukraine

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 21 May 2025, 10:00
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Norway has approved a Ukrainian request to allocate a greater portion of this year's support funds to the production of Ukrainian drones.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said he had briefed Gahr Støre on the details of his Monday conversations with US President Donald Trump and other European leaders, as well as on his meeting with Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon, who visited Ukraine for the first time on 20 May, and Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland.

In addition, the conversation with the prime minister touched upon a number of issues of bilateral cooperation.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I thanked Norway for its financial assistance – this year, we will receive nearly US$8 billion. We talked about the possibility of increasing the share of this amount for the production of drones in Ukraine. I am grateful for the support of this proposal." 

Background: In April 2025, Norway officially joined the Ukraine drone coalition.

Norway
