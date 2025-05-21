Russians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring six civilians

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson and the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast using drones on 21 May, injuring six civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "Investigators have found that Russian troops used drones to attack civilians in the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson district on the morning of 21 May 2025. Five people have been injured as a result of explosives being dropped."

Advertisement:

Details: The Oleshky District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

At around 09:00, the Russians also carried out a drone strike on Kherson, injuring a 64-year-old man. He sustained a blast injury, concussion and a head wound. His condition is currently assessed as mild and he remains under medical supervision.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!