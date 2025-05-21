All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring six civilians

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 21 May 2025, 11:57
Russians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring six civilians
The monument at the entrance to Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson and the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast using drones on 21 May, injuring six civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "Investigators have found that Russian troops used drones to attack civilians in the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson district on the morning of 21 May 2025. Five people have been injured as a result of explosives being dropped."

Advertisement:

Details: The Oleshky District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

At around 09:00, the Russians also carried out a drone strike on Kherson, injuring a 64-year-old man. He sustained a blast injury, concussion and a head wound. His condition is currently assessed as mild and he remains under medical supervision.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersonKherson Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of hostilities ending in Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian MiG-29 downs Russian Shahed drone in night mission – video
Politico: Trump team opposed to pledging support for Ukraine or condemning Russia's war in G7 statement
Russia claims Putin visited location in Kursk Oblast 100 km from Ukraine border – photos
Six Ukrainian soldiers killed and over ten injured in Russian strike on firing range in Sumy Oblast
US awaits Russia's conditions for ceasefire – Rubio
All News
Kherson
Civilians injured in Russian shelling of Kherson – video
Russian attack on bus in Kherson leaves 5 people injured – photos
One person killed and three injured in Russian attack on Kherson
RECENT NEWS
19:52
NATO secretary general and Dutch PM respond to question about inviting Zelenskyy to Alliance summit in The Hague
19:41
US secretary of state refuses to call Putin a war criminal
19:25
Polish PM criticises country's presidential candidate for readiness to discard support for Ukraine's NATO accession
19:21
Ukraine's allies expose Russian military intelligence operation targeting weapons supply
18:58
Czechia considers conducting training mission in Ukraine
18:49
Russians drop explosive on farm in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian
18:33
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of hostilities ending in Kursk Oblast
18:23
NATO secretary general and Zelenskyy discuss continued Alliance support for Ukraine
18:10
Russians strike Kupiansk district with guided bombs and MLRS: one person killed, several injured – photos
17:24
EXPLAINERHow the EU is increasing pressure on Putin and why Hungary gave in
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: