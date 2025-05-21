All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Ministry codifies new Ukrainian boats, already tested in real conditions

Yevheniia HubinaWednesday, 21 May 2025, 14:40
Ukrainian Defence Ministry codifies new Ukrainian boats, already tested in real conditions
Photo: Ukraine's Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified and approved several models of specialised domestically-made boats for use in the Armed Forces.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; Ukraine's Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Details: "The boats can perform a wide range of tasks in the open sea, river mouths, large lakes, etc," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "The design features of Ukrainian boats allow them to be used in hard-to-reach places such as floodplains, rocky, muddy waters." 

The boats have increased resistance to moderate water surface waves, a significant carrying capacity and a shallow draft.

The boats can be equipped with a bow turret, electronic warfare systems, echo sounders, carriages, mobile soft fuel tanks and other specialised equipment adapted to modern combat conditions, depending on the mission.

The Ministry of Defence noted that these boats have been tested in real-life conditions.

Background: Aquaspirit, a Ukrainian boat producer, will provide the Ukrainian military with combat boats. Ukrainian forces are already actively using their developments.

