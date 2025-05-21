Russia has invested heavily in the repair of Tu-95MS strategic bombers, indicating plans to use these Soviet-era aircraft for many years.

Details: In March, the Russian Ministry of Defence approved and funded the overhaul of six Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

According to available documents, a contract worth more than US$270 million was signed with the 360th Aviation Repair Plant in Ryazan (Russia) and the Beriev Aviation Scientific Technical Complex in Taganrog (Russia).

Given the number of aircraft, the overhaul of one Tu-95MS could cost Russia more than US$45 million.

"Meanwhile, at the Kazan Aviation Plant named for S.P. Gorbunov – the main production hub for Tupolev aircraft – the backlog includes seven new-build and repair orders for Tu-160 supersonic bombers, along with two Tu-22M upgrades… Among these aircrafts, four Tu-160s are already deep in modernisation, with completion slated by 2026," said Dallas analysts.

"Compiling these initiatives, Russia’s strategic bomber fleet could grow by nearly two dozen serviceable aircraft within the next few years, boosting its salvo capacity to over 100 long-range missiles. Such an arsenal poses a significant threat even to nations boasting advanced air-defense systems," Dallas experts emphasised.

Background:

It was previously reported that Kazakhstani specialists maintain Russian Su-30SM fighters using French equipment from Thales and Safran, despite sanctions.

The Kazakh company Analyst Research Consulting (ARC) Group is collaborating with Russian forces and servicing Su-30SM aircraft, which are equipped with French aviation technology from Thales and Safran.

As of 2024, Russia has up to 130 modernised Su-30SM fighters. During the war, Russian forces have lost at least 15 such aircraft.

It was also reported that China has made thousands of deliveries to Russian companies, including sanctioned ones, which produce rocket launchers, armoured vehicles and strategic bombers.

Additionally, Russia has proposed opening US airspace to its airlines as part of a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, facing resistance from the EU. The EU remains uninterested in lifting air sanctions on Russia, and without European cooperation, Russian carriers would struggle to operate flights to the United States.

European Pravda reported that Russian civil aviation, a key sector of the Russian economy, has been significantly impacted by unprecedented sanctions, including airspace closures, embargoes on spare parts and refusals to service Western-made aircraft.

A notable example is the Sukhoi Superjet 100, which, due to a lack of Western spare parts, faces potential decommissioning. "The pride of Russian aviation" has become hazardous post-sanctions: the number of incidents doubled in two years. On 30 November 2024, five accidents occurred in a single day, leading to the aircraft being dubbed "winged horror".

It was also reported that Russian airlines, under the pressure of Western sanctions, have begun losing aircraft. From late October 2023 to 26 June 2024, the number of airliners in the fleets of Russia’s 13 largest carriers decreased by 3%, to 693 aircraft.

Contrary to predictions, the complete collapse of Russian civil aviation has been averted due to substantial state subsidies. As reported in late December 2023, the Kremlin had allocated RUB 12 billion [US$120 million] to support the industry since February 2022 – twice the amount provided during the pandemic.

