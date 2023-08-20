China assists Russia with military build-up by supplying helicopters and metals for bombers – The Telegraph

Since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China has completed thousands of deliveries to Russian companies – including those under sanctions – producing missile launchers, armoured vehicles and strategic bombers.

Source: The Telegraph

Details: Russian companies producing missile launchers, armoured vehicles and strategic bombers reportedly received tens of thousands of shipments from China starting from the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine until the first quarter of this year.

Trade between China and Russia is expected to exceed US$200 billion this year, setting a new record, given that Chinese exports to other countries have fallen significantly.

In most cases, the Chinese goods exported to Russia are labelled as dual-use, allowing China to circumvent international sanctions and claim to be engaged in legitimate trade with Russia.

A Chinese company sent 1,000 drones to Russia two months before the war, says Molfar Global.

The Chinese company Hems999 delivered two helicopters four days after the start of the Russian full-scale war against Ukraine. Another Chinese company, Tianjin Huarong Aviation, has supplied four Airbus helicopters to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Chinese firms also sent optical sights to over 50 Russian companies. Imports of these goods almost doubled to US$2.5 million last year compared to the previous one.

The invoices indicated that the equipment was intended for "hunting".

Furthermore, China supplied Russia with turbojet engines and radar missile and navigation systems through India and Costa Rica. China exported titanium alloy products to Russia in 2022, a key material for producing military aircraft and weapons.

Chinese companies have also sent supplies of magnesium alloys to Tupolev, a company involved in building and maintaining long-range bombers such as the Tu-95 and Tu-160M used in cruise missile strikes on Ukraine.

