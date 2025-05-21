France resumes aviation fuel supply for Ukraine's fighter jets

France has resumed supplying aviation fuel for the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: France has resumed the supply of high-quality aviation fuel, with volumes sufficient to support Ukrainian fighters for an extended period.

A recent batch, valued at US$2 million, has already crossed the border.

Quote from the Defence Ministry: "This is facilitated by Polish partners, who have covered part of the logistics costs and other organisational issues."

Background: In February 2025, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that France had delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine.

