Czechia considers conducting training mission in Ukraine

Czechia may conduct training exercises for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Ukrainian territory as part of providing security guarantees after hostilities cease and a decision is made to deploy Western troops in Ukraine.

Source: Czech President Petr Pavel in a statement during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 21 May 2025

Details: Pavel noted that, should a decision be made to deploy Western troops in Ukraine, Czechia could deploy a training mission on Ukrainian soil.

"There are a number of other opportunities, but they will obviously depend on the outcome of negotiations. Including hypothetical insurance forces that could be deployed on [Ukrainian – ed.] territory. They are now slightly out of question," said Pavel.

"But if there is such a decision, the Czech Republic may consider some specialised training to be provided either in Ukraine or on our own territory. And we have other capabilities as well where we can assist Ukraine in building their own capacity," he added.

He emphasised that security guarantees for Ukraine "start today with our strong support to Ukraine, to make it as strong as possible for the upcoming negotiations."

"The weaker position for Ukraine is at the beginning, the worse are the guarantees for the future," the Czech president explained.

"The strongest possible guarantee of security of Ukraine will be a strong and well-equipped military. This is what we will be working on, by providing our assistance, specialised training, providing equipment and cooperating with the Ukrainian military," Pavel stated.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Ukraine would be discussed at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague.

Trump publicly supported the deployment of European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine and admitted that the United States could provide them with some support.

Following the summit of the coalition of committed nations in Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged that no agreement had been reached on the parameters, size, or location of a Western contingent.

