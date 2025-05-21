All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czechia considers conducting training mission in Ukraine

Tetyana VysotskaWednesday, 21 May 2025, 18:58
Czechia considers conducting training mission in Ukraine
Petr Pavel. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czechia may conduct training exercises for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Ukrainian territory as part of providing security guarantees after hostilities cease and a decision is made to deploy Western troops in Ukraine.

Source: Czech President Petr Pavel in a statement during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 21 May 2025

Details: Pavel noted that, should a decision be made to deploy Western troops in Ukraine, Czechia could deploy a training mission on Ukrainian soil.

Advertisement:

"There are a number of other opportunities, but they will obviously depend on the outcome of negotiations. Including hypothetical insurance forces that could be deployed on [Ukrainian – ed.] territory. They are now slightly out of question," said Pavel.

"But if there is such a decision, the Czech Republic may consider some specialised training to be provided either in Ukraine or on our own territory. And we have other capabilities as well where we can assist Ukraine in building their own capacity," he added.

He emphasised that security guarantees for Ukraine "start today with our strong support to Ukraine, to make it as strong as possible for the upcoming negotiations."

"The weaker position for Ukraine is at the beginning, the worse are the guarantees for the future," the Czech president explained.

"The strongest possible guarantee of security of Ukraine will be a strong and well-equipped military. This is what we will be working on, by providing our assistance, specialised training, providing equipment and cooperating with the Ukrainian military," Pavel stated.

Background:

  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Ukraine would be discussed at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague.
  • Trump publicly supported the deployment of European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine and admitted that the United States could provide them with some support.
  • Following the summit of the coalition of committed nations in Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged that no agreement had been reached on the parameters, size, or location of a Western contingent.

Read also: Czech president on guarantees for Ukraine, concessions and the risk of war with NATO

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CzechiaUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of hostilities ending in Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian MiG-29 downs Russian Shahed drone in night mission – video
Politico: Trump team opposed to pledging support for Ukraine or condemning Russia's war in G7 statement
Russia claims Putin visited location in Kursk Oblast 100 km from Ukraine border – photos
Six Ukrainian soldiers killed and over ten injured in Russian strike on firing range in Sumy Oblast
US awaits Russia's conditions for ceasefire – Rubio
All News
Czechia
Czechia and Ukraine to train F-16 pilots in joint programme
Ukraine and Czechia to cooperate in agricultural sector
Czech PM arrives in city of Uzhhorod for meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart
RECENT NEWS
19:52
NATO secretary general and Dutch PM respond to question about inviting Zelenskyy to Alliance summit in The Hague
19:41
US secretary of state refuses to call Putin a war criminal
19:25
Polish PM criticises country's presidential candidate for readiness to discard support for Ukraine's NATO accession
19:21
Ukraine's allies expose Russian military intelligence operation targeting weapons supply
18:58
Czechia considers conducting training mission in Ukraine
18:49
Russians drop explosive on farm in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian
18:33
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of hostilities ending in Kursk Oblast
18:23
NATO secretary general and Zelenskyy discuss continued Alliance support for Ukraine
18:10
Russians strike Kupiansk district with guided bombs and MLRS: one person killed, several injured – photos
17:24
EXPLAINERHow the EU is increasing pressure on Putin and why Hungary gave in
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: