Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Karol Nawrocki, the opposition-backed Polish presidential candidate, effectively endorsed the Kremlin’s demands by expressing his readiness not to support Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk reiterated that the non-accession of Ukraine to NATO was and remains the most important demand of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The first and most important demand of Putin to Ukraine and the West is to ban Ukraine from joining NATO. Nawrocki has just willingly signed under this demand. Next will be capitulation and partition of Ukraine. He will sign that too. This is deadly dangerous for Poland."

Background:

Following the first round of the presidential election held on 18 May, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski from the ruling party advanced to the second round with 31.36% of the vote, along with Karol Nawrocki, Head of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, backed by the opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), who received 29.54%.

Nawrocki appears ready to make anti-Ukrainian promises demanded by the third-place candidate in the first round, Sławomir Mentzen, in exchange for his support before the runoff.

Among the points in the document that Mentzen proposes the candidates commit to are: a refusal to send Polish troops to Ukraine and a pledge not to sign any future law ratifying Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

Ruling party candidate Rafał Trzaskowski expressed support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO and the EU several months ago, but recently stated that Ukraine should be a "buffer zone".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!