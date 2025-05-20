All Sections
Polish presidential candidate ready to oppose Ukraine's NATO accession to secure more votes

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 20 May 2025, 15:04
Polish presidential candidate ready to oppose Ukraine's NATO accession to secure more votes
Karol Nawrocki. Photo: Getty Images

Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, who has advanced to the second round of the election, is ready to promise a refusal to support Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for the political backing of Sławomir Mentzen, a leader of the far-right Confederation party.

Source: Nawrocki on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Nawrocki responded to a post by Mentzen, in which the latter invited both first-round winners to a discussion, during which Mentzen intends to ask them to "sign a declaration that meets the expectations of his voters".

Among the points outlined in the document Mentzen has proposed to the candidates are a refusal to send Polish troops to Ukraine and a commitment not to sign a law ratifying Ukraine's future accession to NATO.

"I accept the invitation and am ready to sign those proposals," Nawrocki replied to Mentzen. "We will discuss the rest on your YouTube channel. See you there." 

Background:

  • Several months ago, the candidate from the ruling party, Rafał Trzaskowski, expressed his support for Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU, but recently stated that Ukraine should serve as a "buffer zone".
  • Following the first round of the election on 18 May, Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski advanced to the second round with 31.36% of the vote, as did Nawrocki, Head of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, supported by the opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), with 29.54% of the vote.

PolandELECTIONS
