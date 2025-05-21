NATO secretary general and Dutch PM respond to question about inviting Zelenskyy to Alliance summit in The Hague

The Netherlands would like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be invited to the NATO summit in The Hague on 24-25 June, but the decision on the invitation lies with the Alliance. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is not yet ready to announce it.

Source: Rutte and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a joint press conference in Brussels on 21 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Schoof and Rutte asked reporters to "wait a little bit" for an answer on whether Zelenskyy would be invited to the summit in The Hague.

Advertisement:

Rutte said that as soon as they had prepared the programme, they would make it public. "So, please wait a little bit, but we will make announcements soon on the exact programme of the summit," he added.

"As far as we are concerned, we would like to welcome President Zelenskyy to The Hague," Schoof stated on behalf of the Netherlands. "And that point of view is well known by the secretary general."

Background:

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said that the decision on Zelenskyy’s and the Ukrainian delegation’s participation in the NATO summit would be made by Secretary General Mark Rutte.

This statement came amid reports that the US is supposedly opposed to inviting Zelenskyy to the NATO summit scheduled for 24-25 June in The Hague.

The Financial Times reported that EU capitals are urging Brussels to avoid any conflicts with US President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the NATO summit in June in order not to derail the event.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!