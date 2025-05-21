All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO secretary general and Dutch PM respond to question about inviting Zelenskyy to Alliance summit in The Hague

Tetyana VysotskaWednesday, 21 May 2025, 19:52
NATO secretary general and Dutch PM respond to question about inviting Zelenskyy to Alliance summit in The Hague
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Netherlands would like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be invited to the NATO summit in The Hague on 24-25 June, but the decision on the invitation lies with the Alliance. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is not yet ready to announce it.

Source: Rutte and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a joint press conference in Brussels on 21 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Schoof and Rutte asked reporters to "wait a little bit" for an answer on whether Zelenskyy would be invited to the summit in The Hague.

Advertisement:

Rutte said that as soon as they had prepared the programme, they would make it public. "So, please wait a little bit, but we will make announcements soon on the exact programme of the summit," he added.

"As far as we are concerned, we would like to welcome President Zelenskyy to The Hague,"  Schoof stated on behalf of the Netherlands. "And that point of view is well known by the secretary general."

Background:

  • Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said that the decision on Zelenskyy’s and the Ukrainian delegation’s participation in the NATO summit would be made by Secretary General Mark Rutte.
  • This statement came amid reports that the US is supposedly opposed to inviting Zelenskyy to the NATO summit scheduled for 24-25 June in The Hague.
  • The Financial Times reported that EU capitals are urging Brussels to avoid any conflicts with US President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the NATO summit in June in order not to derail the event.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of end to hostilities in Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian MiG-29 downs Russian Shahed drone in night mission – video
Politico: Trump team opposed to pledging support for Ukraine or condemning Russia's war in G7 statement
Russia claims Putin visited location in Kursk Oblast 100 km from Ukraine border – photos
Six Ukrainian soldiers killed and over ten injured in Russian strike on firing range in Sumy Oblast
US awaits Russia's conditions for ceasefire – Rubio
All News
NATO
NATO secretary general and Zelenskyy discuss continued Alliance support for Ukraine
NATO secretary general outlines Ukraine-related agenda for NATO summit in The Hague
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte
RECENT NEWS
20:44
Germany's Merz does not believe in quick end to war in Ukraine
20:39
Russians shared fake news claiming they were near Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border and were killed shortly afterwards – DeepState
19:52
NATO secretary general and Dutch PM respond to question about inviting Zelenskyy to Alliance summit in The Hague
19:41
US secretary of state refuses to call Putin a war criminal
19:25
Polish PM criticises presidential candidate for readiness to drop support for Ukraine's NATO accession
19:21
Ukraine's allies expose Russian military intelligence operation targeting weapons supply
18:58
Czechia considers conducting training mission in Ukraine
18:49
Russians drop explosive on farm in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian
18:33
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of end to hostilities in Kursk Oblast
18:23
NATO secretary general and Zelenskyy discuss continued Alliance support for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: