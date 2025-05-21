All Sections
Russians shared fake news claiming they were near Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border and were killed shortly afterwards – DeepState

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 21 May 2025, 20:39
Russians shared fake news claiming they were near Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border and were killed shortly afterwards – DeepState
One of the Russians who took the fake photo and was later killed. Screenshot: DeepState

A photo has been circulating on social media that supposedly shows Russian troops reaching the administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts when in reality, the Russians took the picture in front of a Ukrainian pickup truck in a completely different place.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: DeepState reported that Russian bloggers have been posting a photo claiming their troops were near the settlement of Novomykolaiivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The photo that Russian bloggers have been posting on social media

However, the analysts stated that the pickup truck in the photo belongs to some Ukrainian soldiers who had become entangled in barbed wire during the night near the village of Troiitske. In the morning, the Russian soldiers arrived at the scene, took photos of themselves, and were then killed.

The claim has also been refuted by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

Quote from Lysak: "Claims are spreading online that Russian troops have supposedly reached the border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 

This is fake news! Both the ‘news’ and the accompanying photo are false. They have been deliberately posted by the enemy to frighten residents of our oblast, spread panic, and destabilise the situation."

Russo-Ukrainian warcombat action
