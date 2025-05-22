Elderly woman killed in Kherson by Russian artillery

The aftermath of an attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces shelled Kherson with artillery on the morning of 22 May, killing an 85-year-old woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "Investigators have established that the Russian Armed Forces attacked Kherson using artillery on the morning of 22 May 2025.

Advertisement:

An 85-year-old woman who was in a house has been killed in the enemy shelling."

Details: It is noted that law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings in connection with the commission of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the woman killed in the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!