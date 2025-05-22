Two women killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces carried out an artillery strike on the city of Kostiantynivka and attacked the settlement of Raihorodok in Donetsk Oblast with a Lancet kamikaze drone on 22 May, killing two women aged 54 and 51 and injuring two others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery at approximately 07:30. A 54-year-old woman was killed by a direct hit on a residential building. Her daughter, 27, sustained a blast injury, an open head wound, and injuries to her head, neck and legs.

At 10:35, a Lancet kamikaze drone struck near a shop in Raihorodok in the Kramatorsk district. A 51-year-old woman working at a kiosk was killed instantly, and a 39-year-old woman selling goods at the market was taken to hospital after sustaining shrapnel wounds and a blast injury.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attacks as evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation against civilians.

