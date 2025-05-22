All Sections
Two women killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 22 May 2025, 13:38
The aftermath of the Russian strikes. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces carried out an artillery strike on the city of Kostiantynivka and attacked the settlement of Raihorodok in Donetsk Oblast with a Lancet kamikaze drone on 22 May, killing two women aged 54 and 51 and injuring two others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery at approximately 07:30. A 54-year-old woman was killed by a direct hit on a residential building. Her daughter, 27, sustained a blast injury, an open head wound, and injuries to her head, neck and legs.

At 10:35, a Lancet kamikaze drone struck near a shop in Raihorodok in the Kramatorsk district. A 51-year-old woman working at a kiosk was killed instantly, and a 39-year-old woman selling goods at the market was taken to hospital after sustaining shrapnel wounds and a blast injury.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attacks as evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation against civilians.

