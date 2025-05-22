Russians kill two civilians with artillery strikes on city in Kherson Oblast
Thursday, 22 May 2025, 18:07
Russian forces have launched an artillery strike on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, killing two civilians.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Today (22 May) at around 13:40, Russian troops opened artillery fire on Beryslav. This attack took the lives of a 54-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man."
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!