Russians kill two civilians with artillery strikes on city in Kherson Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 22 May 2025, 18:07
The town of Beryslav on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian forces have launched an artillery strike on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, killing two civilians.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today (22 May) at around 13:40, Russian troops opened artillery fire on Beryslav. This attack took the lives of a 54-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man."

