Ukraine proposes that EU co-finance its armed forces: finance minister explains

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 22 May 2025, 19:39
Serhii Marchenko. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has proposed that its Western partners contribute to funding the Ukrainian Armed Forces and integrate them into Europe’s collective defence system.

Source: Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, following his trip to Canada for a meeting of the G7 finance ministers

Details: Marchenko stated that the key topic raised with partners was how to cover Ukraine’s financial needs in 2026. He confirmed that Ukraine is currently in talks about integrating its military capabilities into Europe’s defence system.

He said such a move would have several strategic benefits for Ukraine, particularly helping maintain financial stability in 2026 and beyond, and for the EU – protecting it from potential Russian aggression, since Ukraine’s military has extensive relevant experience.

Quote: "The cost of supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces for Europe’s security would amount to a small share of the EU’s GDP," Marchenko noted.

More details: The minister added that this share of GDP could be distributed among countries willing to join the initiative and counted towards their defence spending obligations under NATO.

Quote: "Given the military risks, Europe is already exploring ways to strengthen its defence, including by increasing the number of military personnel. But building such capacity would take years and considerable resources. Integrating Ukraine’s Armed Forces is an effective solution with economic advantages for partner countries." 

