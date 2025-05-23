All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry puts White Wolf strike drone into service

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 23 May 2025, 13:14
Ukraine's Defence Ministry puts White Wolf strike drone into service
Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has officially codified and authorised the use of the White Wolf strike UAV by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Details: "This drone is capable of delivering a significant payload to its target, powerful enough to destroy heavy enemy equipment, fortified positions, and other protected targets," the ministry noted in its statement.

The UAV system can be deployed within minutes and includes a drone equipped with a digital combined camera, a control and command station, a set of power batteries and other components.

Background:

  • Meanwhile, Ukraine’s 110th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade recently demonstrated the combat performance of the domestically produced heavy bomber drone Perun. The UAV can carry up to 16 kg of payload and has a one-way flight range of up to 20 kilometers.
  • The UAV features an automatic targeting system and can complete missions even when communication is lost. According to the brigade, Perun is effectively used to destroy enemy bunkers, personnel, and equipment.

Ministry of Defenceproductiondrones
15:06
