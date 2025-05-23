Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring two people
Friday, 23 May 2025, 13:22
The Russians attacked the outskirts of Odesa with drones on the morning of 23 May, injuring two people.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Details: The attack damaged a house with people inside at the time of the attack. Two people were injured. They were immediately provided with medical care.
Advertisement:
All relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!