All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring two people

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 23 May 2025, 13:22
Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring two people
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the outskirts of Odesa with drones on the morning of 23 May, injuring two people.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack damaged a house with people inside at the time of the attack. Two people were injured. They were immediately provided with medical care.

Advertisement:

All relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Ukraine and Russia finalise large-scale prisoner exchange, Trump claims
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
Russian drones reach Ukraine's western oblasts: railway station ablaze, destruction reported
"They didn't step outside for nearly three years": Nine children brought back from Russian-occupied territories
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
All News
RECENT NEWS
15:06
Ukrainian General Staff confirms strike on Energiya factory in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast
14:55
EXPLAINERWhat changes await Ukraine's foreign trade with the EU and the USA
14:50
​​Russians kill Kherson resident with drone
14:45
Russia exerts pressure along entire front line, Ukrainian troops hold ground successfully – Estonian intelligence
14:14
Sanctions drive Russia's largest shipping company to heavy losses
13:52
updatedRussians strike Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast: one civilian killed, another injured – photos
13:50
Russian forces bombard agricultural company in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
13:36
Russia launches 175 drones and ballistic missile overnight: 150 drones fail to reach targets
13:28
"Plan B" for Ukraine's EU accession: how Brussels is preparing to overcome Hungary's veto
13:24
Bucha massacre documentary wins gold at New York Festivals 2025
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: