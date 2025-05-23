Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring two people

The Russians attacked the outskirts of Odesa with drones on the morning of 23 May, injuring two people.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack damaged a house with people inside at the time of the attack. Two people were injured. They were immediately provided with medical care.

All relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

