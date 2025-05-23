Bucha massacre documentary wins gold at New York Festivals 2025

A documentary by the Ukrainian service of Radio Liberty about the massacres in Bucha during the Russian occupation has won a gold award at the New York Festivals 2025 television awards. It took the prize in the Human Rights category.

Details: The documentary, How Russian Forces Hunted Down A Ukrainian Shopkeeper In Bucha Bloodbath, is the second part of an investigation by journalist Dmytro Dzhulai into the massacres in Bucha during the Russian occupation in March 2022.

It examines the circumstances of the executions and names Russian military personnel who may be involved in the killing of local self-defence member Oleksii Pobihay.

The winners were announced on the evening of 22 May in New York during the virtual Storytellers gala.

Other laureates this year included Al Jazeera English, Voice of America, ABCTV, PBS, BBC and Deutsche Welle, among others.

Background: In March 2025, a documentary by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov, 2000 Meters to Andriivka, won an award at the CPH:DOX documentary film festival in Denmark.

