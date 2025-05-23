All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sanctions drive Russia's largest shipping company to heavy losses

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 23 May 2025, 14:14
Sanctions drive Russia's largest shipping company to heavy losses
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian shipping company Sovcomflot, the largest maritime operator in Russia, reported a net loss of US$393 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Source: Reuters 

Details: The company attributes the financial downturn to Western sanctions, which have disrupted fleet management, caused some vessels to stand idle and significantly reduced profits.

Advertisement:

Sanctions imposed by the US and EU in 2024 aimed to curb Russia’s oil export revenues, which fund the war in Ukraine.

In January 2025, additional Sovcomflot vessels were added to the sanctions list and a US licence previously allowing some vessels to operate was revoked.

As a result, the company’s revenue for the first quarter fell by 49% compared to the same period last year, reaching US$278.5 million. EBITDA dropped 69% to US$105 million.

Sovcomflot’s press service stated that the sanctions created "additional commercial and operational difficulties in operating the fleet."

Background: 

  • In 2024, Sovcomflot’s transportation volumes decreased by 16% to 63 million tonnes.
  • The company has warned that new restrictions this year will further pressure its operations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiasanctionsnaval fleet
Advertisement:
Ukraine brings back 390 people from captivity as first part of large exchange with Russia
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
Russian drones reach Ukraine's western oblasts: railway station ablaze, destruction reported
"They didn't step outside for nearly three years": Nine children brought back from Russian-occupied territories
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
All News
Russia
Russian foreign minister: No timeframe for Russo-Ukrainian meeting yet, memorandum at "advanced stage"
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Drone hits Russian city of Yelets, causing fire at battery factory – videos
RECENT NEWS
18:08
EXPLAINERWhat is a "militant democracy" and how does it help resist extremists
17:56
Ukraine and US launch Reconstruction Fund under minerals deal
17:30
Russians hit Chuhuiv with missile, killing one woman
17:04
Ukraine brings back 390 people from captivity as first part of large exchange with Russia
16:50
Ukraine and Swedish Saab company discuss avionics upgrade for Soviet-era fleet
16:44
Pentagon may downgrade status of Office for Ukraine – media
16:43
Poland intercepts Russian plane actions of which posed a threat
16:43
Russian missile strike on Odesa port kills 1, injures 8
16:36
Russians execute two Ukrainian prisoners of war on Pokrovsk front
16:08
Mi-8 military helicopter crashes in Russia, crew dead
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: