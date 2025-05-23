Ukraine brings back 390 people from captivity as first part of large exchange with Russia

Ukraine and Russia have conducted the first part of the 1000-for-1000 exchange agreement, which resulted in the return of 390 people.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement, Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "The first part of the 1000-for-1000 exchange agreement has been implemented. This agreement was reached at the meeting in Türkiye, and it is important to implement it in full. Today we have 390 people. We expect the exchange to continue on Saturday and Sunday."

Details: Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 270 service members and 120 civilians have been returned to Russia as part of the exchange.

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters reported that 270 soldiers and 120 civilians were released from captivity.

Quote: "A total of 270 defenders are returning home – these are service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Navy, Airborne Forces, the Territorial Defence Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine... Among those liberated today are 3 women and 387 men".

