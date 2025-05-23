Ukraine and US launch Reconstruction Fund under minerals deal

Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, announced the completion of all procedures for the launch of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund.

Source: Yulia Svyrydenko on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Svyrydenko confirmed the final step, a diplomatic note from the United States, which she received on Friday morning from US Chargé d’Affaires Julie S. Davis.

"The fund is now officially launched," Svyrydenko said.

She noted that the agreement establishes a true partnership based on equality, respect for Ukraine’s national interests and joint management with the United States.

"The Fund is a symbol of long-term strategic commitment. Together, Ukraine and the United States will invest in the recovery and growth of our country – on terms that protect our sovereignty and empower our future," Svyrydenko wrote.

Background:

On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to ratify the agreement on establishing a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States. All 338 MPs voted in favour, with none of them abstaining or voting against ratification.

On 13 May, Ukraine signed two commercial agreements with the US International Development Finance Corporation to advance the ratified agreement on the fund’s creation.

